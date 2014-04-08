Thursday 8 January 2026

Promising emerging agents for triple negative breast cancer

Biotechnology
8 April 2014

Due to the heterogeneity of triple negative breast cancer, the most promising emerging agents in development target only specific subsets of patients, notes a new report from Decision Resources.

The two novel emerging therapies niraparib (from US oncology drug developer Tesaro [Nasdaq: TSRO]) and Xtandi (enzalutamide; Medivation [Nasdaq: MDVN]/Astellas [TYO- 4503]) are set to offer efficacy advantages over currently available agents in the BRCA1/2-mutation positive and androgen receptor triple negative patient populations, respectively.

Other key findings from the DecisionBase 2014 report titled Breast Cancer (Triple-Negative, Advanced/Metastatic): What Attributes will Distinguish Emerging Therapies in the Eyes of Oncologists and Payers?:

  • 25% of oncologists would prescribe niraparib to a median of 50% of their first-line BRCA1/2-mutation positive triple negative breast cancer patients;
  • oncologists indicate neurological toxicity as a high area of unmet need; and
  • oncologists weigh increases in efficacy over cost for potential emerging therapies

