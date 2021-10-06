Monday 12 January 2026

Promotions at Pieris Pharma see new CFO and CBO

Biotechnology
6 October 2021
US clinical-stage biotech Pieris Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: PIRS) today announced the promotions of Thomas Bures to chief financial officer and Ahmed Mousa to chief business officer.

"Since joining Pieris four years ago, Tom has demonstrated excellent business and leadership acumen, having played a critical role across the entire spectrum of the corporate finance function during this time," said Stephen Yoder, president and chief executive of Pieris. "I speak on behalf of my management colleagues and the board of directors in congratulating Tom on this well-earned appointment, as we look forward to several corporate milestones in the ensuing quarters and attendant investment decisions, where Tom's leadership will be an important resource to have at hand."

Mr Bures joined Pieris in 2017 as vice president of finance and currently oversees all financial matters at the company, including treasury, tax, financial planning, procurement and investor relations. He has more than 20 years of finance experience, with over a decade working in life sciences organizations. Prior to joining Pieris, Mr Bures served as vice president, corporate controller at Genocea Biosciences. He began his career in Ernst & Young's audit practice.

