Friday 9 January 2026

Proposed new bill would create new patent term extension for certain biologics patents in USA

Biotechnology
26 March 2014
2019_biotech_test_vial_discovery_big

Earlier this week in the USA, legislation was introduced allowing new sponsors to gain intellectual property protection for already-approved biologic drugs that gain approval for new indications by Senator Richard Blumenthal (Democrat, Connecticut) and Representatives Joaquin Castro Joaquin Castro (Dem, Texas) and Randy Forbes (Republican, Virginia).

The Independent Innovator and Repurposing Act was presented by the lawmakers in their respective houses of Congress ( S 2150; HR 4287), writes Kurt Karst of law firm Hyman, Phelps & McNamara on its FDA Law Blog.

Styled as a bill to advance the public health by encouraging independent innovators to pursue drug repurposing research and develop new treatments and cures by providing appropriate intellectual property protections for those innovations, the Independent Innovator and Repurposing Act, if enacted, would allow the sponsor of a Biological License Application (BLA) for a biological product approved pursuant to Section 351(a) of the Public Health Service Act to obtain a Patent Term Extension (PTE) of five years (or an interim extension for successive one-year periods as appropriate) for a patent claiming a method of using that approved biological product because of “regulatory delay,” Mr Karst explains.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
Biotechnology
Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
$160 million Series A round for Alveus
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
NAMs and the pragmatic path to safer first-in-human studies
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
Beacon Therapeutics’ Series C financing raises over $75 million
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Santhera licenses Agamree to Nxera Pharma
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
InduPro Therapeutics inks oncology collaboration with Lilly
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Scenic Biotech
A clinical-stage biotech based in Amsterdam, specializing in "modifier therapy"—an approach that targets genes other than the primary disease-causing one, to restore cellular balance.


More Features in Biotechnology

Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
8 January 2026
$160 million Series A round for Alveus
8 January 2026
Beacon Therapeutics’ Series C financing raises over $75 million
8 January 2026
InduPro Therapeutics inks oncology collaboration with Lilly
8 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze