ProQR and Eli Lilly work together on gene therapies

Dutch biotech firm ProQR Therapeutics (Nasdaq: PRQR) has inked a global licensing and research collaboration with Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY), worth over a billion dollars in the best case scenario.

The companies will work together on the discovery, development, and commercialization of potential new medicines for genetic disorders in the liver and nervous system.

ProQR brings to the table its proprietary Axiomer RNA editing platform, which will be used to progress new drug targets toward clinical development.