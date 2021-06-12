Protagonist Phase II data supports long-term efficacy of rusfertide in polycythemia vera

US biotech Protagonist Therapeutics (Nasdaq: PTGX) saw its shares gain 17% to $39.64 on Friday, after it announced updated results from the ongoing Phase II study of rusfertide (PTG-300), an investigational new drug being evaluated for the treatment of polycythemia vera (PV), a type of blood cancer.
These data were presented in an oral presentation on Friday day at the European Hematology Association (EHA) 2021 Virtual Congress.
“This data set cumulatively builds on previously-presented scientific evidence demonstrating rusfertide’s potential as the first-in-class, non-cytoreductive treatment option for polycythemia vera, a disease that currently has limited therapeutic options and a demonstrated significant unmet medical need,” said Dinesh Patel, president and chief executive of Protagonist.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze