Protalix and Chiesi submit Fabry disease BLA to FDA

Israeli company Protalix BioTherapeutics (TASE: BLX) and family-owned Italian group Chiesi have submitted a Biologics License Application (BLA) to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for pegunigalsidase alfa to treat Fabry disease.

The submission, which was made via the FDA's accelerated approval pathway, comes after pegunigalsidase alfa, or PRX-102, was granted fast track designation by the FDA in January 2018.

Upon the BLA approval, if approved, Protalix will be eligible to receive a milestone payment from Chiesi.