Proteostasis Therapeutics in neurodegenerative disease deal with Biogen Idec

US drug developer Proteostasis Therapeutics has entered into a worldwide collaboration with biotech major Biogen Idec (Nasdaq: BIIB) to research and develop therapeutic candidates based on the inhibition of Usp14.

This collaboration combines Proteostasis Therapeutics’ proprietary scientific platform and preclinical work on protein degradation with Biogen Idec’s neurodegenerative disease research and clinical development capabilities.

Deal worth up to $200 million