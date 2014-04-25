Thursday 8 January 2026

Proteus Digital Health grows leadership team and Board with former executives from Novartis, Microsoft and Egreetings Network

Biotechnology
25 April 2014
download-7

Digital medicines company Proteus Health, have announced the expansion of the company’s executive team and board of directors with the addition of three industry leaders across consumer technology and global pharmaceuticals.

“These three professionals bring decades of strategic, commercial and financial experience to Proteus, and have a deep understanding of what is required to bring important new products to market,” said Andrew Thompson, Chief Executive Officer of Proteus Digital HealthTM. “With their support, we will deliver empowering digital health products to individuals and their families.”

Charles Songhurst has been appointed to the Proteus Digital Health Board of Directors, bringing significant investment and technology expertise to the company. Mr Songhurst is Founding Partner at Katana Capital, an equity hedge fund. Previously, Mr Songhurst ran Corporate Strategy for Microsoft and focused on “The digital revolution is transforming markets and industries across the world,” said Mr Songhurst. “We are seeing Silicon Valley style software and hardware innovation coming to healthcare which will increase the pace of innovation.”

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
Biotechnology
Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
$160 million Series A round for Alveus
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
NAMs and the pragmatic path to safer first-in-human studies
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
Beacon Therapeutics’ Series C financing raises over $75 million
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Santhera licenses Agamree to Nxera Pharma
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
InduPro Therapeutics inks oncology collaboration with Lilly
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Scenic Biotech
A clinical-stage biotech based in Amsterdam, specializing in "modifier therapy"—an approach that targets genes other than the primary disease-causing one, to restore cellular balance.


More Features in Biotechnology

Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
8 January 2026
$160 million Series A round for Alveus
8 January 2026
Beacon Therapeutics’ Series C financing raises over $75 million
8 January 2026
InduPro Therapeutics inks oncology collaboration with Lilly
8 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze