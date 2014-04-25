Proteus Digital Health grows leadership team and Board with former executives from Novartis, Microsoft and Egreetings Network

Digital medicines company Proteus Health, have announced the expansion of the company’s executive team and board of directors with the addition of three industry leaders across consumer technology and global pharmaceuticals.

“These three professionals bring decades of strategic, commercial and financial experience to Proteus, and have a deep understanding of what is required to bring important new products to market,” said Andrew Thompson, Chief Executive Officer of Proteus Digital HealthTM. “With their support, we will deliver empowering digital health products to individuals and their families.”

Charles Songhurst has been appointed to the Proteus Digital Health Board of Directors, bringing significant investment and technology expertise to the company. Mr Songhurst is Founding Partner at Katana Capital, an equity hedge fund. Previously, Mr Songhurst ran Corporate Strategy for Microsoft and focused on “The digital revolution is transforming markets and industries across the world,” said Mr Songhurst. “We are seeing Silicon Valley style software and hardware innovation coming to healthcare which will increase the pace of innovation.”