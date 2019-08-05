Monday 13 April 2026

Provention Bio's teplizumab gets 'Breakthrough' status

Biotechnology
5 August 2019
provention-bio-large

Clinical-stage US biotech Provention Bio (Nasdaq: PRVB) saw its shares rise 6.57% to $22.35 in pre-market trading today, as the company revealed that the US Food and Drug Administration has granted coveted Breakthrough Therapy designation (BTD) to teplizumab (PRV-031) for the prevention or delay of clinical type 1 diabetes (T1D) in individuals at-risk of developing the disease.

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More on this story...

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MacroGenics sells rights for two autoimmune disorder candidates
11 May 2018
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Provention Bio leaps on celiac drug deal with Amgen
9 November 2018
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Provention Bio falls as it pauses Phase III PROTECT diabetes study
17 March 2020
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Provention Bio adds to its leadership team
20 August 2019




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