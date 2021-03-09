PTC Therapeutics and SMA Foundation to collaborate on regenerative medicine

New Jersey, USA-based rare disease drug developer PTC Therapeutics (Nasdaq: PTCT) today announced that it will provide an initial funding of $60 million to the Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Foundation to discover and develop regenerative medicines for neuromuscular diseases to help restore patients lost function.
The SMA Foundation and PTC Therapeutics have entered into a new collaboration focused on regenerative medicine to further advance scientific research in SMA and other neuromuscular disorders with the goal of developing new treatments. Shares of PTC were up 3.3% at $60.36 by late morning.
The availability of several disease-modifying therapies for SMA has made regenerative interventions the next frontier in drug discovery and development. The SMA Foundation–PTC partnership will provide funding, managed by the SMA Foundation, to academic institutions and other collaborators to advance foundational research in the area of regenerative medicine.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze