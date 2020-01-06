Sunday 11 January 2026

Pulmatrix links up with Nocion on inhaled drug delivery technologies

Biotechnology
6 January 2020
US clinical-stage biopharma firm Pulmatrix (Nasdaq: PULM) today announced that it has entered into a research collaboration with fellow USA-based Nocion Therapeutics to explore new technologies to enable and improve inhaled drug delivery.

The collaboration will leverage Pulmatrix' iSPERSE platform and expertise in seeking to transform promising assets to improve drug delivery and safety profiles and comes hot on the heals of a licensing deal with the Lung Cancer Initiative at US healthcare giant Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) announced last Thursday.

No financial terms of this new collaboration have been disclosed, but still Pulmatrix shares were up nearly 8% at $1.63 by mid-morning, adding to the massive 88.37% leap on Thursday.

