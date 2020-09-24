Pureos raises $170 million to invest in private drug developers

Newly-formed European venture capital firm Pureos Bioventures has raised $170 million for its first fund.

Pureos will exclusively invest in innovative private drug development companies with an emphasis on new biologics and emerging modalities such as nucleic acid along with cell and gene therapies.

The fund’s portfolio companies are built on scientific excellence with strong teams to develop therapies across a broad indication spectrum including oncology, immunology, ophthalmology, rare diseases, and neuroscience.