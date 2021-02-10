PureTech sells further $118 million of Karuna shares

UK clinical-stage biotech PureTech Health (LSE: PRTC) announced that it has sold 1 million shares of its founded entity, Karuna Therapeutics (Nasdaq: KRTX), through a block trade executed by Morgan Stanley & Co for cash consideration of around $118 million.

Karuna’s shares edged up 2.2% to $118.00 in pre-market trading this morning, while PureTech was virtually unchanged.

PureTech intends to use the proceeds from the transaction to further expand and advance its clinical-stage wholly-owned pipeline. PureTech intends to update financial guidance in connection with the issuance of its 2020 Annual Report and Accounts later this year.