PureTech sells further $118 million of Karuna shares

UK clinical-stage biotech PureTech Health (LSE: PRTC) announced that it has sold 1 million shares of its founded entity, Karuna Therapeutics (Nasdaq: KRTX), through a block trade executed by Morgan Stanley & Co for cash consideration of around $118 million.
Karuna’s shares edged up 2.2% to $118.00 in pre-market trading this morning, while PureTech was virtually unchanged.
PureTech intends to use the proceeds from the transaction to further expand and advance its clinical-stage wholly-owned pipeline. PureTech intends to update financial guidance in connection with the issuance of its 2020 Annual Report and Accounts later this year.
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It's part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
