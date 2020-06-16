Thursday 12 February 2026

PureTech unit Akili gains FDA clearance of EndeavorRx for children with ADHD

Biotechnology
16 June 2020
akili_large

London-listed biotech firm PureTech Health’s (LSE: PRTC) founded entity, Akili Interactive, has gained US Food and Drug Administration clearance for EndeavorRx (AKL-T01) as a prescription treatment for children with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

News of the approval saw PureTech’s shares rise 10.2% to 264.50 pence by mid-afternoon today.

Delivered through a captivating video game experience, EndeavorRx is indicated to improve attention function as measured by computer-based testing in children aged eight-12 years old with primarily inattentive or combined-type ADHD, who have a demonstrated attention issue. Persistent attention issues have a significant impact on the daily lives of millions of people.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Akili partners with Shionogi on digital therapeutics in certain Asian markets
7 March 2019
Biotechnology
Video game firm raises $55 million for digital medicine platform and pipeline
9 May 2018
Biotechnology
Akili Interactive adds $13 million to Series C funding pool
9 August 2018
Pharmaceutical
Shionogi files for SDT-001 marketing approval in Japan
27 February 2024




Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Why global investors are turning to Egyptian pharma: a plant-level perspective from Zeta Pharma Egypt
Pharmaceutical
Why global investors are turning to Egyptian pharma: a plant-level perspective from Zeta Pharma Egypt
11 February 2026
Biotechnology
Citius inks EU distribution agreement for CTCL treatment
11 February 2026
Generics
Aspire strengthens European footprint with Caragen buy
11 February 2026
Biotechnology
Neogap capital raise for clinical development of personalized immunotherapy
11 February 2026
Biotechnology
Upstream Bio battered despite positive new verekitug data
11 February 2026
Biotechnology
Change at the top aimed at ending CSL struggles
11 February 2026
Pharmaceutical
Rentschler names Veit Bergendahl as new COO
11 February 2026

Company Spotlight

Kailera Therapeutics
A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on obesity and weight management, with a pipeline of injectable and oral GLP-1–based therapies spanning multiple mechanisms and dosing formats.


More Features in Biotechnology

Citius inks EU distribution agreement for CTCL treatment
11 February 2026
Neogap capital raise for clinical development of personalized immunotherapy
11 February 2026
Upstream Bio battered despite positive new verekitug data
11 February 2026
Change at the top aimed at ending CSL struggles
11 February 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2026

 |  Headless Content Management with Blaze