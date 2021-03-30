Sunday 11 January 2026

Pyxis Oncology ends busy month $152 million richer

30 March 2021
Just two weeks after announcing a worldwide licensing agreement with Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) to develop and commercialize multiple antibody drug conjugates (ADCs), Pyxis Oncology has announced a $152 million Series B financing.

The funding round was led by Arix Bioscience and co-led by RTW Investments, with participation from additional new investors, and brings Pyxis’ total funding to $174 million.

"Immuno-oncology and ADCs represent two of the most promising strategies for treating cancer and we look forward to supporting this team of industry veterans"Pyxis will use the proceeds from the financing to advance its differentiated portfolio of ADCs, a growing class of therapies that deliver highly potent targeted treatments directly to cancer cells, including PYX-201 and PYX-203, both in-licensed from Pfizer, and PYX-202, recently in-licensed from LegoChem Biosciences (KOSDAQ: 141080).

