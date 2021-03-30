Pyxis Oncology ends busy month $152 million richer

Just two weeks after announcing a worldwide licensing agreement with Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) to develop and commercialize multiple antibody drug conjugates (ADCs), Pyxis Oncology has announced a $152 million Series B financing.
The funding round was led by Arix Bioscience and co-led by RTW Investments, with participation from additional new investors, and brings Pyxis’ total funding to $174 million.
"Immuno-oncology and ADCs represent two of the most promising strategies for treating cancer and we look forward to supporting this team of industry veterans"Pyxis will use the proceeds from the financing to advance its differentiated portfolio of ADCs, a growing class of therapies that deliver highly potent targeted treatments directly to cancer cells, including PYX-201 and PYX-203, both in-licensed from Pfizer, and PYX-202, recently in-licensed from LegoChem Biosciences (KOSDAQ: 141080).
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze