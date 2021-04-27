Pyxis unveils ambitions on ADCs

Privately-held Pyxis Oncology has announced the targets of its three antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) candidates along with additional details and preclinical data supporting the potential of its ADC platform.

The US company expects to progress the candidates to investigational new drug (IND) submissions next year.

"We believe our ADCs may apply to a broad patient population as single agents and in combination with immunotherapies to further improve the outcome for patients with difficult-to-treat cancers"They are PYX-201, a first-in-class non-internalizing ADC that targets extra domain-B (EDB) of fibronectin.