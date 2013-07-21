QIDP designation for Tetraphase's lead antibiotic candidate

The US Food and Drug Administration has designated biotech company Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals’ (Nasdaq: TTPH) lead antibiotic product candidate, eravacycline, as a Qualified Infectious Disease Product (QIDP).
Apart from eravacycline, four of the emerging antibiotics therapies slated to launch by 2021 are Rib-X’s delafloxacin, Furiex’s JNJ-Q2, Trius/Bayer’s tedizolid and Nabriva/Forest’s BC-3781, and these are being developed in both intravenous and oral formulations.
The QIDP designation, granted for complicated intra-abdominal infection (cIAI) and complicated urinary tract infection (cUTI) indications, will make eravacycline eligible to benefit from certain incentives for the development of new antibiotics provided under the Generating Antibiotic Incentives Now Act (GAIN Act*). These incentives include priority review and eligibility for fast-track status. Furthermore, if ultimately approved by the FDA, eravacycline is eligible for an additional five-year extension of Hatch-Waxman exclusivity.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze