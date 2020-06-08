Sunday 11 January 2026

Quadrivalent flu vaccine approved in Europe

Biotechnology
8 June 2020
The European medicines regulator has granted approval for the first adjuvanted quadrivalent influenza vaccine (aQIV), developed by Seqirus, the vaccine unit of Australian biotech firm CSL (ASX: CSL).

The decision follows shortly on from the US Food and Drug Administration’s approval, granted in February 2020.

The vaccine, which will be manufactured in Liverpool, UK, builds on the technology behind Fluad, a trivalent vaccine approved by the US regulator for seasonal influenza in 2015.

