Sunday 11 January 2026

Qualigen Therapeutics slumps on FDA setback for covid candidate

Biotechnology
18 August 2021
2020_biotech_lab_vial_research_big

US biotech Qualigen Therapeutics’ (Nasdaq: QLGN) shares tumbled more than 22% to $1.30 yesterday, after it announced its intention to prioritize its focus to its oncology pipeline that includes QN-247 and RAS-F.

These plans follow feedback the company received from the US Food and Drug Administration regarding Qualigen’s investigational new drug (IND) application for one of its other compounds, QN-165, for the treatment of COVID-19 in hospitalized patients.

“Although the FDA requested that we perform additional pre-clinical toxicity and safety pharmacology studies before proceeding with clinical trials in COVID-19 patients, we believe that, given the time horizon which these suggested studies would require, coupled with the already very crowded COVID-19 vaccine and therapeutic landscape, the best and most prudent strategy for us at this time is to pivot to focusing primarily on our oncology pipeline that includes QN-247 and RAS-F assets for which we have already seen encouraging pre-clinical data,” commented Michael Poirier, Qualigen’s chairman and chief executive.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Medicines regulators work together to combat novel coronavirus
26 February 2021
Pharmaceutical
FDA panel sets out dilemma of expedience versus trust in approving COVID-19 vaccine
23 October 2020
Biotechnology
COVID-19 booster shots to be offered in USA within weeks
19 August 2021
Biotechnology
Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine 86% effective among older people after third dose
19 August 2021




More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Biotechnology

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze