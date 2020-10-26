Sunday 11 January 2026

Quell picks Sheffield University for pioneering cell therapy research

Biotechnology
26 October 2020
quell_big

London-based cell therapy specialist Quell Therapeutics has kicked off a new collaboration with the Sheffield Institute for Translational Neuroscience (SITraN), an international center of excellence within the University of Sheffield.

Quell, which is focused on developing engineered T regulatory (Treg) cell therapies, has chosen the Sheffield-based group for its leading work in the area of neurodegenerative disorders.

Quell was established in 2019 by life sciences investment trust Syncona (LSE: SYNC), backed by a series A investment of around $42 million.

Chief executive Iain McGill commented: “We have made great progress at Quell over the past 18 months building out our engineered Treg cell therapy platform and progressing our lead asset QEL-001 for liver transplantation towards the clinic.”

