Monday 12 January 2026

Quell Therapeutics expands Series A financing to $84 million

Biotechnology
11 February 2021
quell_big

London, UK-based cell therapy specialist Quell Therapeutics today announced the closing of an extended Series A financing led by its existing investors Syncona, which has committed an additional $34.7 million and UCL Technology Fund (UCLTF), which has committed an additional $1 million; bringing the total Series A financing to circa $84 million.

Quell is funded to progress its program in liver transplantation to clinical proof of concept, whilst expanding its portfolio into autoimmune and neuroinflammatory diseases. Additionally, the funding will allow the company to further develop scalable manufacturing processes and expand its senior leadership team.

Lead program QEL-001 set to enter clinic in 1st-half 2022

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Quell Therapeutics raises $156 million in oversubscribed Series B financing
29 November 2021
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight - week to December 3, 2021
5 December 2021
Biotechnology
New Syncona company targets emerging area of cell therapy
20 May 2019
Biotechnology
Ensoma launches with $70 million funding plus Takeda partnership
11 February 2021




Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Biotechnology

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze