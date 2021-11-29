Quell Therapeutics raises $156 million in oversubscribed Series B financing

London, UK-based cell therapy specialist Quell Therapeutics today announced it has raised $156 million in an oversubscribed Series B financing, adding to the extended Series A financing led by its existing investors Syncona, which has committed an additional $34.7 million and UCL Technology Fund (UCLTF), which has committed an additional $1 million; bringing the total Series A financing to around $84 million as of February this year.

Proceeds from the latest financing will be used to: