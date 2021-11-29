Quell Therapeutics raises $156 million in oversubscribed Series B financing

London, UK-based cell therapy specialist Quell Therapeutics today announced it has raised $156 million in an oversubscribed Series B financing, adding to the extended Series A financing led by its existing investors Syncona, which has committed an additional $34.7 million and UCL Technology Fund (UCLTF), which has committed an additional $1 million; bringing the total Series A financing to around $84 million as of February this year.
Proceeds from the latest financing will be used to:
Fund the LIBERATE Phase I/II clinical trial of QEL-001, a first-in-class antigen-specific multi-modular CAR-Treg cell therapy candidate designed to prevent organ rejection in liver transplant patients by inducing durable immune tolerance and eliminating the need for lifelong immunosuppression. QEL-001 is on-track to become the first multi-modular engineered CAR-Treg cell therapy in clinical development, with patient recruitment expected to begin before the end of the year.
Advance Quell’s pipeline in core therapeutic areas of transplantation, neuroinflammatory diseases and autoimmune diseases
Accelerate the development of Quell’s autologous multi-modular engineered Treg platform, and further develop an allogeneic CAR-Treg platform.
