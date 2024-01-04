QurAlis opens European HQ to drive commercialization

US clinical-stage biotech start-up QurAlis has announced the opening of its European Union (EU) headquarters in Leiden, the Netherlands.

This new location will serve as the hub for the company’s European operations including the production of QurAlis’ products for its clinical trials through commercialization. The company is driving scientific breakthroughs into powerful precision medicines that will alter the trajectory of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), frontotemporal dementia (FTD), and other neurodegenerative diseases and antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) prducts.