Rain to trial MDM2 inhibitor alongside Tecentriq

Californian precision oncology company Rain Therapeutics (NasdaqGS: RAIN) has announced a clinical supply agreement with Swiss pharma giant Roche (SIX: ROG) for the supply of atezolizumab, the anti-PD-L1 monoclonal antibody marketed as Tecentriq.
Clinical trials are planned to evaluate milademetan, Rain’s oral mouse double minute 2 (MDM2) inhibitor, in combination with atezolizumab for the treatment of patients in genetically selected populations.
Under this agreement, Rain is the sponsor of the anticipated trials, and Roche will supply atezolizumab.
