Ramius makes unsolicited, 60% premium offer to buy Cypress Bioscience for $4.00 per share in cash

Shares of USA-based Cypress Biosciences rocketed up almost 40% to $3.41 on news of a takeover offer yesterday from Ramius, which already owns some 9.9% of the company, that values Cypress at some $154 million, a premium of around 60% on its last closing price. Cypress confirmed receipt of the offer, which it is studying with its advisors.
Ramius Value and Opportunity Advisors, a subsidiary of Ramius LLC (which is currently the biggest stakeholder in the biotech firm at 9.9%) has sent a letter to the board of directors of Cypress outlining an offer to acquire all of the outstanding shares of the company that it does not already own for $4.00 per share in cash, a 60% premium over the July 16, 2010, closing price and a 74% premium over the average closing price since the acquisition of BioLineRx's BL-1020 antipsychotic drug for a potential $365 million (The Pharma Letter June 21).
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