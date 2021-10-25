Rare cancer treated effectively with AstraZeneca's checkpoint blocker

British pharma major AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) has announced positive high-level results from the Phase III TOPAZ-1 study of its checkpoint blocker Imfinzi (durvalumab).

The trial is testing the impact of Imfinzi, in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy, as a treatment for advanced biliary tract cancer.

The data show a statistically-significant and clinically-meaningful overall survival (OS) benefit for the combo, the primary endpoint of the trial.