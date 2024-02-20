Rare Disease Day: What is pharma doing for rare diseases?

In 2023, more than 50% (28 of 55) of the novel drugs reviewed by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) received orphan drug designation for the prevention, diagnosis, or treatment of a rare disease.1

However, there are a reported 6,000 to 10,000 identified rare diseases, affecting over 400 million people worldwide2,3 – so, while rare diseases are a growing field of interest to pharma, they remain an unmet clinical need.