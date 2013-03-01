Rare diseases research gets 144 million-euro funding from European Commission

On Rare Disease Day 2013 (February 28), the European Commission announced 144 million euros ($189.5 million) of new funding for 26 research projects on rare diseases. The projects will help improve the lives of some of the 30 million Europeans suffering from a rare disease, it was noted.

The selected projects bring together over 300 participants from 29 countries in Europe and beyond, including teams from leading academic institutions, small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and patients' groups. The goal is to pool resources and work beyond borders, to get a better understanding of rare diseases and find adequate treatments.