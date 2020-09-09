Ray of hope for people with severe skin condition

Shares in London-based Amryt Pharma (AIM: AMYT) were up around 50% in morning trading on Tuesday, following positive top-line results from a Phase III study of Filsuvez (oleogel-S10), a topical therapeutic gel.

The firm, which is focused on serious and life-threatening diseases, said the EASE trial met its primary endpoint in the treatment of a rare skin condition.

Amryt has been trialing the therapy as an option for dystrophic and junctional Epidermolysis bullosa (EB), a serious, chronic and rare condition for which there are no approved treatments.