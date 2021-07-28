Real-world data shed light on vaccines and blood clotting

Evidence from a large real-world study suggests that rare blood clotting disorders, previously associated with viral vector-based coronavirus vaccines, could also affect mRNA-based options.

The data were published by UK drugmaker AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN), whose vaccine Vaxzevria has been prominently associated with a very small number of cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST) cases.

While the possible side effect has led some countries to recommend an alternative jab for younger populations, health authorities remain clear that the product is safe and effective.