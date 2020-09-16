Sunday 11 January 2026

Real-world evidence highlights benefit of cell-based quadrivalent influenza vaccine

Biotechnology
16 September 2020
seqirus-logo-big

Influenza prevention specialist Seqirus, part of Australia’s CSL Limited (ASX: CSL), today announced the publication of real-world evidence (RWE) on the company's cell-based quadrivalent influenza vaccine (QIVc) in peer-reviewed medical journal Vaccine.

Study results indicate QIVc was more effective compared with standard, egg-based quadrivalent vaccine (QIVe-SD) in preventing influenza-related hospitalizations/ER visits, all-cause hospitalizations, and hospitalizations/ER visits related to serious respiratory events. Study participants included commercially-insured US subjects between four and 64 years of age during the 2017/18 influenza season.

In a secondary economic analysis, the study also found that QIVc was associated with lower all-cause healthcare resource utilization (HCRU), a measurement of costs associated with hospitalizations, ER visits, and office visits, as well as all-cause costs, inclusive of outpatient hospital, pharmacy and medical expenses, compared with QIVe-SD.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Seqirus to invest £40 million into UK vaccine manufacturing site
8 November 2017
Pharmaceutical
FluGen reports positive Phase II results with H3N2 flu vaccine candidate
2 August 2021
Biotechnology
SAB Biotherapeutics says SAB-176 trial met goal in adults with flu
2 December 2021
Pharmaceutical
Seqirus comments on citizen petition by Sanofi
8 March 2022




More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Biotechnology

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze