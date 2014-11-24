Reasons for Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor failure in liver cancer found by Austrian doctoral program

Researchers from the Medical University of Vienna, Austria, have clarified why using therapeutic agents to inhibit the epidermal growth factor receptor in liver cancer failed, when it was expected in recent years that the therapy would be an important milestone in oncology treatments.
The research was carried out by an Austrian Science Fund FWF doctoral program and the results have been published in NATURE Cell Biology, proving that the tumor-promoting effect of EGFR originates not directly from its expression in tumor cells but from its presence in the surrounding cells of the immune system.
The Institute of Cancer Research focused its work on mouse models where the presence of EGFR was suppressed in various different cell types in the liver. This made it possible to grow liver tumors whose tumor cells completely lacked EGFR, and according to previous knowledge, this was expected to result in decreased tumor growth.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze