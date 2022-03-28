Reblozyl timeline set back three months by US regulator

New York-based cancer giant Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) has announced that the US Food and Drug Administration has extended the review of its supplemental biologics license application (sBLA) for Reblozyl (luspatercept-aamt).
Bristol Myers is developing the therapy for the treatment of anemia in adults with non-transfusion-dependent beta thalassemia.
The company is working with Merck & Co (NYSE: MRK) on the development of the candidate, following Merck’s acquisition of Acceleron Pharma in November 2021.
