Recent Eylea growth in USA appears to be coming from expanded uptake among prescribers

After one year on the market, 86% of US retinal specialists have prescribed Regeneron's (Nasdaq: REGN) Eylea (aflibercept, injection) to at least one of their patients, a non-significant increase from six months post-launch (76%), according to a new report from BioTrends Research, a unit of Decision Resources. Outside the USA, Eylea is licensed to German drug major Bayer (BAYN: DE).
Although Eylea prescriber base growth has been minimal, the mean Eylea patient volume per prescriber has increased significantly compared to previous waves, suggesting expanded uptake among Eylea prescribers.
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