ReCode Therapeutics raises oversubscribed Series B financing of $80 million

US genetic medicines company ReCode Therapeutics has announced the closing of an oversubscribed $80 million Series B financing round.

The round was co-led by US pharma giant Pfizer’s (NYSE: PFE) Pfizer Ventures and EcoR1 Capital. New investors include Sanofi Ventures, funds managed by Tekla Capital Management, Superstring Capital and NS Investment.

This adds to the $80 million that ReCode raised in March 2020 from existing investors that included OrbiMed, Vida Ventures, MPM Capital, Colt Ventures, Hunt Technology Ventures, and Osage University Partners (OUP).