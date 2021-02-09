Record UK biotech investment, new COVID-19 variant-busting collaboration

UK Bioindustry Association (BIA) chief executive Steve Bates yesterday released an update on the biotech sector, including on investment and COVID-19 developments.

New data published by the BIA and Clarivate reveals that UK biotech companies raised a record £2.8 billion ($3.94 billion) in equity finance in 2020. The science of success: UK biotech in 2020 marks the best year for biotech investments we have ever recorded and shows that since 2012 investment has increased by over 1000%, he said.

Underscoring this finance success story last week was the news that GW Pharmaceutical (Nasdaq: GWPH) is to be acquired by the USA’s Jazz Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: JAZZ) for $7.2 billion – the largest acquisition of a UK biotech company on record.