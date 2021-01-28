Redhill adds to manufacturing capacity for COVID-19 treatment

Specialty biopharma RedHill Biopharma (Nasdaq: RDHL) has announced a manufacturing agreement with Cosmo Pharmaceuticals (SIX: COPN) to further expand manufacturing capacity for opaganib in anticipation of emergency use authorizations.
A global Phase II/III study of opaganib, which has the brand name Yeliva, is ongoing in severe COVID-19 pneumonia, with patients enrolled at more than 30 sites in multiple countries.
"Opaganib is designed to act broadly against different viral strains irrespective of mutations in the spike protein"An interim independent Data and Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) futility analysis will be conducted in the coming days, evaluating data from the first 135 subjects that have reached the primary endpoint.
