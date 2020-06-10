Sunday 11 January 2026

RedHill Biopharma progresses opaganib in COVID-19 testing

Biotechnology
10 June 2020
redhill-biopharma-big

Israel-based biotech RedHill Biopharma (Nasdaq: RDHL) has submitted a Clinical Trial Application (CTA) with the Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation for a Phase II/III clinical study evaluating opaganib (trade name Yeliva) in patients hospitalized with severe SARS-CoV-2 infection (the cause of COVID-19) and pneumonia.

“We are moving rapidly to advance our development program with opaganib for COVID-19. We are expanding the development program to Russia and additional countries, in parallel with the US clinical study, in order to accelerate the collection of robust data on the potential efficacy of opaganib against COVID-19,” commented RedHill medical director Dr Mark Levitt.

The multi-center, randomized, double-blind, parallel-arm, placebo-controlled Phase II/III study is planned to enroll 270 subjects with severe COVID-19 pneumonia requiring hospitalization and treatment with supplemental oxygenation. Subjects will be randomized at a 1:1 ratio to receive either opaganib or placebo, on top of standard-of-care therapy. The primary endpoint of the study is to evaluate the proportion of patients requiring intubation and mechanical ventilation by day 14. An unblinded futility interim analysis will be conducted when approximately 100 subjects have been evaluated for the primary endpoint.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
RedHill rockets on encouraging COVID-19 data
27 April 2020
Biotechnology
Encouraging signs for GI company's Yeliva study
6 September 2018
Biotechnology
RedHill jumps by 6% on pipeline potential
24 November 2016
Biotechnology
Severe COVID-19 patients benefit from RedHill's opaganib
24 June 2020




More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Biotechnology

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze