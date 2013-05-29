RedHill Biopharma views regulatory pathway for RHB-101 in CHF and hypertension

Emerging Israeli biopharma company RedHill Biopharma (TASE: RDHL) says that it recently concluded a positive Type B meeting with the US Food and Drug Administration regarding its cardio drug RHB-101, a controlled release, proprietary, once-daily formulation of carvedilol, for the treatment of congestive heart failure and hypertension.

Following the positive FDA meeting, the company plans to submit a New Drug Application seeking marketing approval of RHB-101 in the USA. Based on the FDA’s feedback, prior to the NDA submission, the company plans to conduct additional chemistry, manufacturing and controls (CMC) work and to conduct a comparative bioavailability study and a dose linearity study.