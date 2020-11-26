RedHill expands USA-based production ahead of opaganib for COVID-19

Israel’s RedHill Biopharma (Nasdaq: RDHL) yesterday announced partnerships with two leading, USA-based manufacturers for large-scale manufacturing of opaganib (trade name Yeliva), with its shares edging up 2.3% to $8.56 on the news.
These collaborations further advance ongoing preparations to support potential emergency use applications for opaganib to treat severe COVID-19 pneumonia, expected as early as the first quarter of 2021. The new collaborations follow recently announced collaborations with European and Canadian manufacturers announced last month.
“We are expanding our US-based manufacturing capacity for orally administered opaganib, ahead of potential emergency use applications as early as Q1/2021,” said RedHill senior vice president R&D Reza Fathi, adding: “Together with our recently announced similar partnerships in Europe and Canada and in light of our rapidly progressing Phase II/III opaganib COVID-19 program, these new US partnerships better place RedHill to meet potential demand for opaganib, if approved.”
