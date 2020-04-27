RedHill rockets on encouraging COVID-19 data

Shares in Israeli company RedHill Biopharma (Nasdaq: RDHL) were 13% higher at the mid-point of Monday’s trading based on an update on the compassionate use program with its investigational drug, Yeliva (opaganib), in six patients with confirmed SARS-CoV-2 infection.

At the time of treatment initiation, all of the patients were hospitalized, suffering from moderate-to-severe acute respiratory symptoms related to SARS-CoV-2 infection, and were treated with standard-of-care, mostly hydroxychloroquine.

All patients required supplemental oxygenation and were hypoxic despite being treated with supplemental oxygen.