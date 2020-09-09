Sunday 11 January 2026

Redx rises on deal with Jazz Pharma on targeted cancer therapies

Biotechnology
9 September 2020
redx_big

UK biotech Redx Pharma’s (AIM: REDX) shares were up nearly 20% at 62.90 pence by early afternoon, after the company revealed it has signed a new research collaboration agreement with Jazz Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: JAZZ) to discover and develop drug candidates for two cancer targets on the Ras/Raf/MAP kinase (MAPK) pathway.

Redx will be responsible for research and pre-clinical development activities up to Investigational New Drug (IND) submission. Jazz also rallied, with its shares up just shy of 5% at $138.27.

This is the second major licensing deal in the space of around five weeks for Redx, which is set to pick up as much as $377 million in a collaboration with AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) for its porcupine inhibitor, RXC006.

