Redx rockets as it out licenses fibrotic diseases drug

News of a lucrative licensing deal for UK biotech Redx Pharma (AIM: REDX) blew the roof off the company’s shares, which were up a massive 160% at 65.10 pence around midday.
Redx, which is 57.8%% owned by investment group Redmile, signed a significant out-licensing agreement for its porcupine inhibitor, RXC006, with AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN), which will take RXC006 forward into clinical development, targeting fibrotic diseases including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).
Porcupine inhibition is a novel anti-fibrotic approach that suppresses Wnt ligand secretion from pro-fibrotic cells. Wnt ligands are known to be strong drivers of fibrotic mechanisms and are highly expressed in diseases such as IPF. Wnt ligands regulate multiple aspects of disease biology so porcupine inhibition presents a potentially powerful anti-fibrotic approach. IPF is a life-threatening and progressive lung disease with a high mortality rate and a prognosis worse than many cancers.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze