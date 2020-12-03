Regenerative medicine market to reach $16.4 billion by 2026

Research from industry analyst GlobalData finds that the market for regenerative medicines will expand in the coming years to reach $16.4 billion in annual revenues.

The expansion over the forecast period to 2026 is driven largely by cell and gene therapies, with 53 such products currently available and a further 175 pipeline agents under development.

The gene therapy segment was valued at $734 million across the largest mature markets in 2019, and is forecast to reach $13.3 billion by 2026.