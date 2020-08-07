Regenerative meds and advanced therapies sector thriving despite COVID-19

A new report from the advocacy organization the Alliance for Regenerative Medicine (ARM) paints an encouraging picture for the sector in the pace of the COVID-19 epidemic that is raging around the world, and which has also had a negative impact on many drugmakers as they reported second-quarter financials over the past couple of weeks.

The report provides an in-depth look at trends and metrics in the gene, cell, and tissue-based therapeutic sector in the midst of the pandemic.

As the voice of the sector globally, ARM regularly publishes sector data reports to showcase clinical and scientific progress, as well as advancements and remaining challenges in the policy environment surrounding cell, gene and tissue-based therapies. The report also includes updated metrics on fundraising and clinical trials from more than 1,000 therapeutic developers worldwide.