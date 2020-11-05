Regeneron beats estimates and keeps growing fast

US biotech Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: REGN) exceeded analysts’ estimates on both revenue and earnings with its third-quarter financial results.

Revenues rose 32% to $2.29 billion, beating estimates of $2.09 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net profit rose to $842.1 million, or $7.39 per share, in the three months ended September 30, from $669.6 million, or $5.86 per share, a year earlier. Excluding items, Regeneron earned $8.36 per share, beating estimates of $7.14.