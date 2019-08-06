Regeneron beats estimates by maintaining Eylea sales and driving Dupixent growth

One of big pharma’s favorite partner companies – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: REGN) – has beaten analyst expectations with its second quarter 2019 financial results.
The US biotech clocked total revenue of $1.93 billion, up 20% on the $1.61 billion of the second quarter of 2018, and ahead of the average analyst estimate of $1.8 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
"We are further unlocking Eylea’s potential to help patients with the recent approval in diabetic retinopathy, and are advancing a high-dose formulation into the clinic later this year"Regeneron’s investment in Alnylam Pharmaceutical (Nasdaq: ALNY) to discover, develop and commercialize new RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics, which included an upfront $400 million, skewed the company’s earnings figures.
