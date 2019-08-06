Sunday 11 January 2026

Regeneron beats estimates by maintaining Eylea sales and driving Dupixent growth

Biotechnology
6 August 2019
regeneron-location-big

One of big pharma’s favorite partner companies – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: REGN) – has beaten analyst expectations with its second quarter 2019 financial results.

The US biotech clocked total revenue of $1.93 billion, up 20% on the $1.61 billion of the second quarter of 2018, and ahead of the average analyst estimate of $1.8 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

"We are further unlocking Eylea’s potential to help patients with the recent approval in diabetic retinopathy, and are advancing a high-dose formulation into the clinic later this year"Regeneron’s investment in Alnylam Pharmaceutical (Nasdaq: ALNY) to discover, develop and commercialize new RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics, which included an upfront $400 million, skewed the company’s earnings figures.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Regeneron beats estimates and keeps growing fast
5 November 2020
Biotechnology
European Commission approves Dupixent for severe asthma
8 May 2019
Pharmaceutical
Sanofi and Regeneron seek new indication for Dupixent
8 March 2019
Pharmaceutical
Novel eye drug targets $10 billion market
23 January 2020


Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Biotechnology

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze