Regeneron earnings beat analysts' expectations

6 February 2021
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ (Nasdaq: REGN) shares gained 3.9% in pre-market trading on Friday, after announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2020.

Total revenues increased by 30% to $2.423 billion in the fourth quarter of 2020, in line with analysts’ forecasts. Full year 2020 total revenues increased 30% to $8.497 billion, compared to $6.558 billion for the full year 2019.

Non-generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) net income per diluted share was $9.53 in the fourth quarter of 2020, up 27%, beating estimates of $8.39 per share, according to Refinitiv IBES data. Non-GAAP net income per diluted share was $31.47 for the full year 2020, up 28%.

