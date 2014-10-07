Regeneron gains further FDA indications for Eylea

The US Food and Drug Administration has approved biotech firm Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ (Nasdaq: REGN) Eylea (aflibercept) Injection for the treatment of macular edema following retinal vein occlusion (RVO), which includes macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion (BRVO) in addition to the previously-approved indication of macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion (CRVO).

Shares of Regeneron, already up around 30% this year, gained 1.9$ to $366.00 in after-hours trading yesterday, after news of the FDA approval.

Sales forecast to reach $3.7 billion by 2020