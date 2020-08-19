Sunday 11 January 2026

Regeneron links up with Roche on its REGN-COV2 antibody combination for COVID-19

Biotechnology
19 August 2020
US biotech Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: REGN) has enlisted the help if Swiss pharma giant Roche (ROG: SIX) to develop, manufacture and distribute REGN-COV2, Regeneron’s investigational antiviral antibody combination.

Both companies saw their share edge higher on the news, with Regeneron up 2.3% at $632.81 in morning trading and Roche rising 1.8% to 321.40 Swiss francs by close.

This collaboration is expected to increase supply of REGN-COV2 to at least three and a half times the current capacity, with the potential for even further expansion.

